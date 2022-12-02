WATCH: Jorge Masvidal stops massive backstage brawl from breaking out between fighters

Jorge Masvidal is no stranger to out-of-competition confrontations. However, 'Gamebred' was instrumental in preventing one from taking place during the iKON FC 6 pre-fight event.

The UFC welterweight superstar was caught on camera playing mediator between two fighters who wanted to go at each other. Acting as the voice of reason, Masvidal told the two men that they have an upcoming fight and that they should just wait till then.

He also reminded them that they wouldn't get paid if they got suspended for a backstage brawl. Masvidal was heard yelling:

"You get suspended, guys, you don't make money, bro. You're fighters. Save it for tomorrow. Save it for tomorrow."

Ironically, Masvidal himself was involved in a street altercation with rival Colby Covington. According to reports, 'Gamebred' ambushed Covington outside a popular steak house in Miami, Florida, earlier this year.

The incident came after Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision loss to Covington at UFC 272.

Masvidal's iKon FC rolls into Florida for its sixth event on Friday. A welterweight matchup between Micah Miller and Steven Siler will headline the show. The event will be available to stream on UFC Fight Pass in both the U.S. and UK.

Gilbert Burns calls Jorge Masvidal a "liar," and says he no longer wishes to pursue fight

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns revealed that he will no longer actively pursue a matchup with Jorge Masvidal.

Speaking on a recent episode of MMA Fighting's Trocação Franca podcast, 'Durinho' said he was in direct contact with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby, who apparently tried to book the fight on three separate occasions. However, Burns ultimately got paired up against Neil Magny at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:

“I have no reason to lie,” Burns said. “The fight was offered to Nov. 12, and he asked for more time. They offered for Dec. 10 and he said ‘yes’ at first, but then told Sean Shelby he would fight me in Rio. When Sean Shelby told me that, I was like, ‘bullsh*t’. I started planning my whole camp to fight this guy in Rio, and he backed out three weeks later.”

