Francis Ngannou knockout reel: The Predator's last 4 fights lasted fewer than 3 minutes combined

Francis Ngannou has the much-feared touch of death in his hands. The more fans want to see The Predator in his element, the less they can because one sweet connection is all it takes for the heavyweight to put his opponents to sleep.
Intriguing statistics reveal that Francis Ngannou's last four fights have lasted fewer than three minutes combined. All four of those fights ended by way of a first-round knockout.
The first of the four wins came when The Predator needed it the most. Francis Ngannou was on the back of two straight losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis when he faced Curtis Blaydes in November 2018.
The fight ended in just 45 seconds. An overhand right from Ngannou rocked Blaydes early on and put him on wobbly legs before a few more follow-up strikes finished the job.
Next on the list was former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who Francis Ngannou took just 26 seconds to finish. In his next fight in June 2019, Ngannou needed just a minute and 11 seconds to KO Junior Dos Santos.
Ngannou's most recent victory came against Jairzinho Rozenstruik by way of yet another knockout in just 20 seconds. Interestingly, Francis Ngannou has won eight out of his last 10 fights by way of first-round stoppage.
Francis Ngannou is prepared to do whatever it takes to become UFC heavyweight champion
Francis Ngannou will be looking to repeat the feat when he faces Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 260. Ngannou is aware of the threat of Miocic's superior wrestling that put the fight to bed last time around.
To defend the takedown attempts and work better from the clinch, Ngannou brought in UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for his training camp. We will soon find out if Usman's presence will help Ngannou write a different story in his rematch against Miocic.