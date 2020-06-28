Francis Ngannou offers to train with Mike Perry after his win at UFC Vegas 4

Mike Perry was victorious over Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 12.

UFC Heavyweight Francis Ngannou has offered Mike Perry a chance to train with him.

Mike Perry

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 4, Mike Perry secured a dominating win over Mickey Gall in a Welterweight bout which was pretty much a one-sided fight.

In his post-fight interview, Perry claimed that Francis Ngannou might be the only fighter in the UFC who has a better physique than him, to which the UFC Heavyweight has now responded to by offering to train alongside the former.

Francis Ngannou offers to train alongside Mike Perry

Francis Ngannou is known for outrageous power and is probably considered the strongest fighter in the UFC. The UFC Heavyweight is on the back of a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik from UFC 249 and is next in line for a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

UFC Welterweight, Mike Perry, however, claimed in his post-fight interview tonight that he thinks Ngannou is the only fighter in the promotion who has a better physique than 'Platinum'.

'The Predator' certainly had his eyes on Perry's fight against Gall and in the aftermath of the former's win, Ngannou sent out a tweet praising Perry for his awesome performance and also offered to train alongside him.

Here is what Ngannou wrote:

Congrats @PlatinumPerry , you looked awesome tonight 👏 😎

Thank you for the shout out, we gotta train together soon! — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2020

Mike Perry's win over Mickey Gall was definitely one of the best performances of the former's career so far, and the fact that he got the win without a proper team made it even better.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what's next for Perry from here on. The UFC Welterweight has been teasing a showdown against his arch-rival Darren Till and we could possibly witness the former move up to the UFC's Middleweight Division for a clash against the Englishman at some point down the road.

Mike Perry and Till have been going against each other for a while now and a fight between the two is inevitable.