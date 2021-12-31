Francis Ngannou reveals who he thinks is the best striker in the UFC

Francis Ngannou has revealed who he believes is the best striker in MMA right now. MMA, and specifically the UFC, has a plethora of high-level strikers right now, such as Israel Adesanya, Petr Yan and Dustin Poirier.

However, Francis Ngannou believes former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has the best MMA striking in the world. Ngannou also noted that his upcoming opponent, Ciryl Gane, likely has the best kickboxing in MMA.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Francus Ngannou said:

"If I'm about to say the best striker for MMA striking, it would still be Jon Jones. But if we go kickboxing style, then I think it will be Ciryl [Gane]. But for MMA striking, I would give it to Jon Jones. Because, like, with his elbow and all this stuff that he does.. the oblique kick, all those stuff. For MMA, is the perfect striking."

Francis Ngannou on who is the fastest MMA fighter

Whilst Ngannou gave the moniker of best MMA striker to Jon Jones, he believes former UFC featherweight champion Max 'Blessed' Holloway could well be the fastest fighter in the sport.

Holloway has become well known for his ability on the feet, something that was on full display when he dominated Calvin Kattar in January 2021.

'The Predator' discussed Holloway's recent fight with Yair Rodriguez, noting that he was very impressed with 'El Pantera's skills. However, because he was fighting Holloway, Ngannou wasn't surprised that the Mexican came up short.

"Yair Rodriguez, I think that people sleep on him. But I put my money on that guy all day long. Pretty good fighter. Unfortunately, it didn't go well for him, which is not very surprising, knowing who he was fighting. Because he was fighting Max Holloway, which is like, maybe... the fastest MMA fighter; Max Holloway. And with the most significant strikes."

Francis Ngannou will return to the UFC octagon in January 2022. He's set to take on UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a blockbuster unification showdown at UFC 270.

Check out Francis Ngannou's full video below:

