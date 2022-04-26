Francis Ngannou reveals UFC's Crypto.com deal cost him at least $1 million, explains why fighter uniforms are "unfair"

Francis Ngannou revealed that the UFC's sponsorship deal with Crypto.com cost him the opportunity to make at least $1 million.

The reigning heavyweight champion recently caught up with YouTuber True Geordie to speak about a variety of topics. One subject they touched on was the company's sponsorship structure and how "unfair" it was to the fighters.

"This is a fighter's source of revenue, which has been taken from them by a promotion. It's not like they are not putting anything there. They're putting something [on] fighter gear, but it has to be from the promotion. So unless it's from the promotion, they cannot put anything. Fighters cannot. So technically, you have nothing left."

The Cameroonian then revealed that he was forced to turn down a "competitive offer" from Coinbase due to the UFC's partnership with Crypto.com. 'The Predator' furthered:

"Like recently, they signed a huge deal with Crypto.com. That was a good deal for them. What [is there] for fighters? Nothing, right? But guess what? That deal [took] money out of my pocket, at least one million. We have a competitive offer from Coinbase. And then when the Crypto.com announcement came out, I'm like, 'Listen guy, we can't do this.' What did I get from that Crypto deal? Nothing."

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below:

Francis Ngannou reveals his condition to re-sign with the UFC

Francis Ngannou is seemingly jumping at the bit to leave the UFC and pursue opportunities outside the octagon. However, 'The Predator' revealed that he's open to staying with the promotion on one condition. During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, he said:

"The Tyson Fury fight has to be part of the discussion. That’s not an option. It has to be part of the discussion because if that’s not part of the discussion, it will never be. If I sign another contract now, basically the same model of the contract, I’m screwed. That’s not happening ever. So we have to figure out a way to implement this into a contract."

Watch the interview below:

For now, though, Ngannou said negotiations between himself and the UFC brass haven't come close to reaching an amicable settlement. His current contract is set to expire by the end of the year.

Edited by C. Naik