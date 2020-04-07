Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik announced as part of electric UFC 249 card

The card for the pay-per-view has undergone a major revamp, including the blockbuster main event.

It's been confirmed that Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will take place at UFC 249.

Rozenstruik and Ngannou

It has been officially confirmed that UFC 249 is finally going down on the scheduled date of April 18 and the card for the pay-per-view has undergone a major revamp, including the blockbuster main event that would have seen UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov take on Tony Ferguson in a much anticipated contest.

Nurmagomedov was forced to pull out of the main event due to a flight ban in his native Russia because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. UFC has now officially confirmed that top contender, Justin Gaethje, will replace the undefeated Russian in the headliner of UFC 249 in a fight for the interim title. Rumors suggest that the winner of the Ferguson vs. Gaethje bout will go on to face Nurmagomedov with the lightweight title on the line later this year.

It has now been confirmed that a much anticipated heavyweight clash between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will take place at UFC 249. The fight was originally scheduled to headline UFC on ESPN 8 in Ohio on march 28 but was later cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, that is not the only change that the card has undergone. Like president Dana White promised, the PPV is indeed shaping out to be the "baddest card in the promotion's history".