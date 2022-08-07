"I want no business with this man" - Francis Ngannou welcomes Mohammed Usman to the UFC heavyweight division

Francis Ngannou is the reigning king of the UFC heavyweight division. The Cameroonian has not only recorded the hardest punch in UFC history but showed off his wrestling prowess against Ciryl Gane in his first title defense.

Kamaru Usman's brother Mohammed Usman earned a UFC contract on Saturday's Santos vs. Hill fight card. In the aftermath of his victory, 'The Predator' tweeted:

"A new contender was born in the heavyweight division and personally I want no business with this man Congrats brother @Umohammed97"

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou Congrats brother A new contender was born in the heavyweight division and personally I want no business with this manCongrats brother @Umohammed97 A new contender was born in the heavyweight division and personally I want no business with this man 😂 Congrats brother @Umohammed97 🙌 https://t.co/YMSEA6oPdS

While it is unlikely that the UFC heavyweight champion will openly admit he's afraid, Ngannou was most likely cheering on his fellow African.

In what was the final bout of season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter, Mohammed Usman faced off against Zac Pauga. He won with a vicious left hand 36 seconds into the second round. Usman is 33 years old and has a 9-2 record in his professional career. 'The Motor' has a 75% finish rate across his wins at various promotions.

Usman's older brother Kamaru Usman was also in attendance and celebrated his brother's victory. The heavyweight champion and the welterweight champion are known to be close friends. Usman even helped Ngannou train for his rematch against Stipe Miocic, which saw him become the titleholder. The two, alongside Israel Adesanya, like to call themselves the three African kings of the UFC.

Hence, it is very likely that Francis Ngannou is acquainted with Mohammed Usman and is hyping him up owing to his strong relationship with his brother. The P4P king also showed his support for his brother on social media with an Instagram post captioned:

"First family of TUF winners congratulations @umohammed97 #TUFChamp"

Check out Kamaru Usman's Instagram post below:

Will Francis Ngannou defend his belt again?

'The Predator' has been the champion since March of 2021 but has been dominant in the heavyweight division for a long time. He has beaten three of the four top-ranked contenders in the division, except for only Tai Tuivasa.

Tuivasa might be next in line for a title shot depending on the results of his next fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC Fight Night 209. Curtis Blaydes said he would like to face the winner of Tuivasa vs. Gane as a title eliminator. Additionally, former champion Stipe Miocic and former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones are also potential challengers for Ngannou's title.

However, Francis Ngannou has been involved in a feud with the UFC regarding his contract and purse. He has also expressed his desire to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a crossover bout. While the Cameroonian has explicitly stated that he would like the UFC to be part of the crossover fight, he has also been adamant that he may not sign unless he's allowed to pursue it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far