I was getting bullied behind the scenes - Francis Ngannou says UFC forced him to defend himself publicly

Francis Ngannou recently discussed his tetchy relationship with the UFC brass amid the ongoing contract dispute between the two parties. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion was a guest on the True Geordie Xtra YouTube show, where he spoke candidly about the promotion's contract policy.

When asked why he has chosen not to re-sign with the UFC as yet, Ngannou said:

“Freedom and free. You know you have to earn it. It wasn’t about only the last fight. People know more about the last fight because that was the moment that I spoke about it. And I always spoke about it because my back was against the wall.”

The Cameroonian fighter admitted that the UFC put him in a position where he needed to defend himself publicly. Despite his hopes to fix the situation behind the scenes, the UFC apparently tried to bully him into signing a new contract.

“The UFC kind of like put me in that position that I have to like defend myself and tell people like, 'No, it’s not because I don’t want to fight. It’s because this is the real reason. This is what’s going on.' You know I have to explain that. Would I didn't want to do that, you know, like bring stuff up. I thought we’re going to fix it in behind the stage. But behind the stage I was getting bullied.”

Watch Francis Ngannou discuss his relationship with the UFC brass below:

Francis Ngannou admits contract negotiations could take some time to iron out

During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Francis Ngannou gave fans an update regarding his contractual status. ‘The Predator’ suggested that both parties are working to resolve their differences so that he can re-sign with the promotion.

Discussing why his initial meeting with the UFC brass after his win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 didn't bear fruit, Ngannou said:

"I was speaking about my frustration. But also, I had to go back home because it’s not a thing that’s supposed to be solved in one night, or over one dinner or two dinners. So, I think it might take some time.”

Ngannou suggested that he’s had a few meetings with UFC officials since his last matchup. According to him, UFC president Dana White was at the first meeting. However, no progress was made.

Watch Francis Ngannou’s appearance on The MMA Hour below:

