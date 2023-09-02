FREE FULL FIGHT: Angela Lee becomes youngest MMA world champion ever in classic win over Mei Yamaguchi

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is the epitome of indestructibility.

There are a number of MMA fighters out there who haven’t built a reputation of being able to bounce back from adversity more like Angela Lee. At just 19, the American-Singaporean fighter lived up to her moniker over the course of a single fight when she defeated Japanese veteran Mei Yamaguchi for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world championship in May 2016.

Watch the full free fight between Angela Lee vs. Mei Yamaguchi below:

At the time, Lee had already astounded the world with her indelible talents when she first arrived in ONE Championship. She secured five straight wins, all by way of submission, against some of the top atomweights in the division to secure a shot at the inaugural strap against Yamaguchi.

The former DEEP Jewels champion, at that time, owned 17 wins and had never been finished. She also demonstrated an indestructible quality in her fighting, which was tested more than ever before against Lee.

On May 6, 2016 at ONE: Ascent to Power, fans saw the best versions of both women that night. They put on an inspiring performance throughout with their insane pace and warrior spirit. But Angela Lee emerged as the obvious winner. She kept attacking until she was presented with her first golden belt.

Now, 27, Lee’s future in ONE Championship has involuntarily come to a halt. She has contemplated retirement after suffering the tragic loss of her sister, Victoria Lee, who lost her life so suddenly in December 2022.

However, ‘Unstoppble’ is due to make an appearance on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 to watch the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title match between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee. She is also expected to make a public announcement during the live Q&A session regarding her potential retirement in ONE.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will stream live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.