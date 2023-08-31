“It’s more important than ever for us to stay connected” - Angela Lee shares support for Suicide Prevention Month

This week, reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee has teamed up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to share her support to those affected by suicide.

In North America, the month of September is generally dedicated to spreading public awareness about mental health and suicide prevention in communities where mental health struggles thrive the most.

By initiating the dialogue, those who find themselves struggling with thoughts of suicide or feel alone after suffering the loss of a loved one, can find the help and support they need through suicide prevention resources like Suicide & Crisis hotlines and nonprofit organizations such as AFSP.

ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee has also joined in the fight for mental health this year by launching her own nonprofit initiative called Fightstory.

This week, Lee announced on Instagram that on September 9, 2023, her foundation will be participating in the AFSP National Oahu Walk in Hawaii, to increase support and take action against this “leading cause of death” in the communities.

In the caption, she wrote:

“These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that’s smarter about mental health. Friends, family members, neighbors and coworkers walk side-by-side, supporting each other and in memory of those we’ve lost.⁣”

Angela Lee added:

"It’s more important than ever for us to stay connected. Register today and help bring hope to those affected by suicide.”

Angela Lee hasn’t fought since October 2022 and after suffering the tragic loss of her sister ‘The Prodigy’ Victoria Lee in December last year.

However, to the excitement of all the fans, she is set to make her first public appearance this year at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, to watch the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title fight between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

She is also set to make “another big announcement” during a live Q&A, so don’t forget to tune in next month for all the details.

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.