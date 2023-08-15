FREE FULL FIGHT: Mikey Musumeci folds strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks with nasty triangle armbar

ONE Fight Night 13 last August 4, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci proved once again that there are levels to this game and he's at boss level. Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, 'Darth Rigatoni' submitted ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, who crossed over into submission grappling on a mission to become a two-sport world champion.

Despite the MMA world champion hanging lasting longer than most fans and pundits were expecting, the entire bout was entirely inside Mikey Musumeci's fist.

ONE Championship posted a video of the of the bout on YouTube:

"Relive the hard-fought ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title showdown between defending king Mikey Musumeci and ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13!"

Brooks surprisingly braved Musumeci's feared closed guard as he maintained top position for the majority of the bout. Even with Musumeci's legendary dangerous guard, Brooks' heavy hips prevented the jiu-jitsu blackbelt from creating any space to attack.

After figuring out Brooks' top game, Musumeci put him through various submission holds, including his signature "Mikey Lock" and a scary toe hold. 'Darth Rigatoni' was even able to secure Brooks' back at one point. The only way the ONE strawweight world champion escaped Mikey Musumeci's human backpack was due to a surprising stand-up by the referee.

After the questionable reset on the feet, Musumeci was once again put Brooks inside his closed guard, where he locked in a reverse triangle hold with his legs. Brooks, with his wrestling and MMA background, showed true grit by staying inside the submission for as long as he could. The end came when Musumeci attacked Brooks' arm instead and finished with a triangle armbar.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.