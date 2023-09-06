FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang goes the limit in electrifying back and forth against Hakim Hamech

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is just days away from defending his world title in what is sure to be one of, if not the biggest fight of his combat sports career thus far.

‘The Iron Man’ heads back to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22 for a long-awaited showdown with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9. The pair are scheduled to headline ONE Friday Fights 34 in a bout that has been years in the making.

Before Rodtang returns to the ring, ONE Championship is taking a look at one of his most entertaining scraps inside the Circle.

“Gear up for the return of ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang as he defends his throne against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek on September 22 by reliving his action-packed showdown with French warrior Hakim Hamech in 2019!”

Rodtang’s win over Hakim Hamech was his third victory under the ONE banner. Since then, ‘The Iron Man’ has improved to 12-0 in the art of eight limbs, including wins over current ONE world champions Joseph Lasiri and Jonathan Haggerty. He’ll look to add another world titleholder to his hit list this month when he meets Superlek, the promotion’s reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Though he currently carries a kickboxing crown, Superlek has made a name for himself in Muay Thai, scoring eight straight wins in ONE, including victories over newcomer Nabil Anane and Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in the span of three weeks. His scrap with Rodtang will be the fifth time he has stepped inside the Circle during 2023.

Will ‘The Kicking Machine’ be the man to dethrone Rodtang, or will ‘The Iron Man’ once again show the world why he is perhaps the greatest striker in the history of the sport?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.