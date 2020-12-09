UFC 256 looks completely different from the original card it was planned to be. First the Amanda Nunes- Megan Anderson title fight was cancelled. After that, it was another main event in Petr Yan vs. Ajlamain Sterling that fell out.

Entering the fight week, we’ve already lost a few good fights to COVID-19: Tecia Torres versus Angela Hill, Li Jingliang versus Dwight Grant, and Karl Roberson versus Dalcha Lungiambula.

Still, UFC 256 is pretty stacked. Here are a few fighters we feel you should look out for:

Future Stars at UFC 256

Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev

Dodging cobras in his home in Thailand and preparing for Renato Moicano during a pandemic, Fiziev is confident he will produce a beautiful show for fans worldwide. Rafael Fiziev is one of those specialists people talk about and his Muay Thai is definitely his biggest weapon. The Tiger Muay Thai coach has had fewer sparring partners because of less activity at Tiger, but an abundance of Brazilian fighters has enabled him to prepare for the deceptive Moicano, who has incredible ground game and an underrated striking prowess.

Before turning pro in MMA, Fiziev trained at the Kyrgyztan Police Academy and worked as a police officer for a little while. Known for his Matrix-style back leans, Fiziev has made it a point to display his superhero-like skills every time he enters the Octagon. He got caught with a spinning-kick in his UFC debut against Magomed Mustafaev, and looked very disappointed in himself, as he got handed his first loss. He’s been on a two-fight win streak ever since, collecting a Fight of the Night bonus for his last outing in Fight Island, against the very game Marc Diakiese.

Fiziev has collected titles in Combat Sambo and Kickboxing over the years, but his dream is to be a UFC champion. The 27-year-old has earned a blue belt in BJJ, but he likes to keep the fight in the striking realm. For his first outing in Las Vegas - known fight capital of the world - Rafael Fiziev is eyeing only one thing other than the victory: Fiziev wants to collect yet another bonus and indulge in Taco Bell, something he’s been thinking about for two years now.

Advertisement

The lightweight division is incredibly competitive and rising up in ranks amongst killers is tough, but exciting fighters with highlight reel finishes often find themselves getting fast-tracked. That’s exactly what Fiziev must be looking for. He’s got stiff competition in Moicano who was ranked at 145 pounds, but after two losses, decided to move up to lightweight, and not have to suffer through brutal weight cuts. He’s coming off a first round finish and his confidence is high. Moicano has the advantage on the ground but Fiziev could prove to be too much on the feet. It’s a battle that’ll be a treat to watch.

Sergey “Polar Bear” Spivac

25-year-old Sergey Spivac has serious submission skills, and his performance against Tai Tuivasa proves he has a very high fight IQ. His UFC debut may not have gone his way, but he’s slowly building a resume of a heavyweight contender.

Advertisement

Sergey made his pro MMA debut in 2019 when he was only 19, and entered the UFC pool as an undefeated fighter, four years later. While his two losses in the Octagon came as rude awakening, sometimes it is necessary for young fighters to be pushed into the right path.

Sergey is still a young fighter and his best years are ahead of him. As he grows as a martial artist, his striking will improve. He’s divided his training between Team Strela in Moscow and now at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas. Training alongside Francis Ngannou among other elite heavyweights has its benefits. Sergey looks more focused after the birth of his daughter this year, and I believe he might have the recipe for success.

He’s won and defended his heavyweight belt at WWFC. And while the competition level is surely different at UFC, being a champion anywhere needs the same kind of focus and dedication.

At UFC 256, Spivac faces debutant and Dana White Contender Series product, Jared Vanderaa. Vanderaa has been at the cusp of UFC for a few years now, as he believes he should have been here a long time ago. Well, he’s here now, and Sergey is no slouch, so he’ll have to give his all for the debut and Dana would want it no other way. We could witness another wrestling heavy approach from Spivac, but Vanderaa may have planned for that exactly. Either way, this should be a cracker!

Ciryl Gane

Advertisement

After taking some time off due to an unfortunate collapsed lung, Ciryl Gane says he now feels stronger than ever. Touted as the next big thing by many experts, the undefeated French martial artist is confident ahead of his heavyweight bout against former UFC champion Junior Dos Santos.

Not unlike the rest of the world, Ciryl has had a hard year: injury, illness, and various circumstances he couldn’t control, led to four UFC fights withdrawn from him. But he’s all set to end the year with the biggest fight of his career, and there is no higher note to end the year on, than to beat a former UFC champion.

Just like Sergey Spivac, Ciryl has won and defended a heavyweight title in another promotion. He’s an undefeated Muay Thai fighter and has won a performance bonus in the UFC, finishing Don’Tale Mayes with a heel hook. Two out of his three UFC fights have ended in submission victories. His striking forces his opponents to the ground and he’s very well equipped in grappling too.

Gane is coached by Fernand Lopez, Francis Ngannou’s former coach. Francis and Fernand did not part ways on a good note, and Gane believes the Ngannou fight is inevitable in the future. That is indeed a great backstory, but Ciryl has to stay focused on JDS. One of the best boxers in the UFC, at 36, JDS still has all the tools to beat younger guys.

This is a great opportunity for the Frenchman to jump from his current #14 Heavyweight rank and break into the top 10.