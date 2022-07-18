"See you soon New York" - Gilbert Burns teases fight announcement, shares the ideal date of return

Gilbert Burns is inching closer to his next fight. Burns last fought in April in a 'fight of the year' contender against Khamzat Chimaev. Three months later, 'Durinho' has teased a location and date for his next octagon appearance.

Despite the opponent being unofficial, Burns posted an update on Twitter:

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Let’s go Thanks New York, and Long Island! See you soon New York MSG Nov 12?? Maybe 🤔 🤞🏾🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m finally on theLet’s goThanks New York, and Long Island! See you soon New YorkMSG Nov 12?? Maybe 🤔🤞🏾🤷🏾‍♂️ I’m finally on the ✈️ Let’s go 🏡 Thanks New York, and Long Island! See you soon New York ❤️ MSG Nov 12?? Maybe 🤔👀🤞🏾🤷🏾‍♂️

Burns has several possibilities for his next opponent. Jorge Masvidal seems to be the most likely opponent. Nate Diaz has also been begging for a fight against anyone to end his UFC contract.

Burns has suffered two losses in his last three fights, one of which came against champion Kamaru Usman and the other to a surging Khamzat 'Borz' Chimaev. The Brazilian exploded in popularity after his fight-of-the-year contender with Chimaev, and he's ready for another big-name opponent at Madison Square Garden in November.

Here's a look at Burns vs Chimaev:

Gilbert Burns' brother believes 'Durinho' will end Jorge Masvidal if they fight

While doing an interview during UFC Long Island fight week, Herbert Burns was asked about his brother potentially fighting Masvidal. 'The Blaze' stated:

"I honestly think Masvidal doesn’t want this fight. He can’t turn down a fight since he’s the BMF [Baddest Motherf*****] champion. If you’re the baddest man on the planet, how can you turn down a fight? You have to be up for it, but I think Masvidal doesn’t want this fight. If they do fight, Gilbert will end him. I don’t see this fight going past the second round. Gilbert finishes this fight.”

Burns has been chomping at the bit to fight Masvidal. A matchup against 'Durinho' could be next for 'Street Jesus.' The rumor mill is already churning.

Check out one of the exchanges that started the matchup rumors between Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jorge Masvidal likes the idea of fighting Gilbert Burns Jorge Masvidal likes the idea of fighting Gilbert Burns 👀 https://t.co/1l0ThdJhih

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far