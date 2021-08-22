"Glad you safe champ" - Jake Paul sends his best wishes to Gervonta Davis after private jet crash

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul took to Twitter to send his best wishes to boxing champion Gervonta Davis, who was recently involved in a plane crash.

"bullshit aside...glad you safe champ," wrote Jake Paul.

'Tank' was onboard his private jet when the plane failed to take off successfully and crash-landed back on the ground. As the aircraft did not get very high in the air, the incident did not cause any serious injuries to the people on board. Nose gear failure is currently being described as the cause of the accident.

'Tank' discussed his experience of the ordeal on his Instagram Live.

Jake Paul and Davis have been going back and forth on Twitter for a few months. 'Tank' had called Paul out for a fight on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul card.

Later, 'The Problem Child' named Davis on a hit list that included fighters that the 24-year-old wanted to face in the future.

"“Jake Paul’s hit list – Gib (AnEsonGib)? Done. Nate Robinson? Done. Ben Askren? Done. Tyron Woodley? August 29th. Canelo (Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez)? Scared. Nate or Nick Diaz; whichever one wants it. Kamaru ‘Disney channel’ Usman, Timmy (Tommy) Fury, Conor McGregor, KSI. Gervonta Davis – Floyd’s son. And maybe, Logan Paul. Question mark. I’ll see y’all August 29th ‘cause next up is Tyron Woodley.”

Upon learning about Paul's hit list, Davis replied with the following message:

'The Problem Child' then posted multiple tweets making fun of Davis' height.

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley on August 29

Jake Paul will be back in action on August 29. He will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

This will be 'The Problem Child's fourth fight as a professional boxer. Paul defeated Woodley's teammate and friend Ben Askren in the first round via knockout in his last outing. 'The Chosen One' will look to avenge his friend's defeat against Paul on August 29.

