Going ahead with UFC 249 on scheduled date will give people something to look forward to - Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz believes the promotion's decision to go forward with UFC 249 on scheduled date is right.

He further stated that this is a way to hype up the people around the globe.

Dominick Cruz believes the promotion's decision to go forward with UFC 249 on the scheduled date is correct, and that it will provide people with some much required entertainment during this period of distress.

Although UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the pay-per-view will be held on the scheduled date, he hasn't revealed the location or the main event for the night, after Khabib Nurmagomedov recently pulled out due to a travel ban in his native country, Russia.

Speaking to MMA Fighting in a recent interview, Cruz said he is absolutely fine with White's decision to go ahead with the event on the scheduled date and further stated that this is a way to hype up the people around the globe and keep their spirits high.

“I think it’s being handled exactly the way you need to.Some people are saying, ‘You’re supposed to be on lockdown. As far as I know, when this fight goes forward, they’re going to follow the rules of the lockdown. If you follow the protocols, this fight can happen safely. So I believe that it’s possible, but at the same time, I think it’s a way to hype up the entire world if you think about it.”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cruz is currently looking to make an Octagon comeback after a three year long hiatus from the sport due to injuries. Cruz also works as a commentator for the UFC and might be calling the action live on April 18 at UFC 249.