"Guests of the event were shocked" - When MMA ring girl admitted she changed clothes because of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is among the greatest MMA fighters ever to grace the UFC octagon. With a record of 29-0, 'The Eagle' is considered the greatest lightweight ever. He is also the longest-reigning 155-pound champion of all time.

Apart from his numerous accolades inside the octagon, Nurmagomedov is also known as someone who shows strict regard for what he considers morally upright. Throughout his career, the Dagestani grappling savant has earned praise from fans and peers for his unquestionable commitment to his religious ideals.

In the past, Khabib Nurmagomedov weighed in on the role of ring girls in MMA and drew the ire of many with his dismissive opinion of them. However, one occasion, a ring girl willingly covered up to avoid making the UFC Hall of Famer uncomfortable.

During a promotional appearance at an Octagon Fighting Sensation (OFS) event, Khabib Nurmagomedov came across one of the ring girls, Anna Galochkina. After the Russian went viral for her act of gracious accommodation, she explained:

"He’s not only the best athlete but the man for me! He’s a pride of Russia and a great MMA fighter. Of course, guests of the event were shocked seeing a ring girl putting on a longer skirt so fast. I respect the views and religion of Khabib, and I didn’t want him to feel uncomfortable." (h/t rivercitypost.org)

Former US President Donald Trump praises Khabib Nurmagomedov

For fans of mixed martial arts, Khabib Nurmagomedov needs no introduction. The Dagestani grappling maestro retired undefeated after a stellar career in the UFC and became a household name after his historic fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Given his achievements as an MMA fighter, former US President Donald Trump recently showered high praise on 'The Eagle'. He also revealed that he once asked UFC president Dana White if Nurmagomedov would ever return to competition.

In an exclusive interview with Jim Norton and Matt Serra for UFC Unfiltered, the 45th President of America stated:

"I think Khabib was great and it looks like he probably doesn't come back, but I asked Dana last night, 'Where is Khabib? Are you going to get him to come back?', but I thought he was a seriously good fighter."

When one of the hosts pointed out that Khabib Nurmagomedov promised his mother that he would never fight again, Trump added:

"Well when his father died, he had something, but I thought he was a fantastic fighter."

