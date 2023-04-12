Halil Amir says his fight IQ is among his best assets

Halil Amir believes his fight IQ is a primary reason for his success in MMA.

Since making his professional MMA debut in April 2016, Amir has won eight consecutive fights, all inside the distance. Ahead of his second appearance with ONE Championship, the Turkish-born fighter joined the promotion for an interview to discuss his career thus far. He had this to say about his fight IQ separating him from other lightweights:

“Whoever examines my game understands that I fight with my head. That is, I think. I don’t attack directly. Of course, sometimes you do, but I fight more with thought. I don’t mean to say I’m the highest-IQ fighter in the world, but I think my IQ is high.”

After starting his pro-MMA career with a 7-0 record, Amir made his ONE Championship debut in September 2022. The 28-year-old made a statement against lightweight mainstay Timofey Nastyukhin, securing a second-round knockout.

On April 21, Halil Amir will take on Maurice Abevi at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. Abevi is an undefeated lightweight prospect with a record of 6-0, all inside the distance. The Switzerland-born fighter has fought under the National Fighting Championship banner in his last five bouts before signing with ONE.

Considering Amir and Abevi have 100% finishing rates, the ONE Fight Night 9 co-main event is a must-see fight between two respected prospects. The event goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, which can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the ONE Fight Night 9 fight card featuring Halil Amir vs. Maurice Abevi below:

