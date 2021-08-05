"Hardest decision of my life" - Khabib Nurmagomedov shares how retirement from MMA has been treating him 

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA after defending his belt by beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. It was an emotional decision. 'The Eagle' was still mourning the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in the build-up to the fight.

Fans have a lot of respect for the Dagestani fighter and would love to see him in the ring again. In an appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Khabib shared his thoughts on life after retirement.

"It was like my hardest decision in my life, to stop doing this. When I remember, I find myself on the mats, and all my life, I was training, I was preparation for something since when I was a kid," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

He also revealed that he still trains every day. 'The Eagle' further spoke about the various martial arts he practiced when younger.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"Now when I was finish like half year ago like everyday I go to the training and I do something because I know I have competition. When I was kid, I beginning in like freestyle wrestling, then I move to Judo, combat Sambo, MMA I doing like almost 13 years, last 13 years, professional."

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals life is hard without competition

Nurmagomedov also spoke about the dilemma that several mixed martial artists face when they retire from the sport. 'The Eagle' misses the competition and the fighting. However, he remains firm about his decision to retire and has no plans of entering the octagon again.

"All my life I was doing something like preparing for somebody, for some amateur fights, amateur wrestling or professional MMA. But right now, it's a little bit hard for me, without competition, but when you finish you finish."

Watch the full video here:

