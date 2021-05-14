Has Dan Hardy been released from his UFC contract?

Dan Hardy is not a part of the UFC roster anymore. MMA Fighting reported the former UFC welterweight title contender has been released from the promotion after almost 13 years with the company.

Hardy was relieved of his commentary duties on May 11 2021. The 38-year-old also called for the UFC to release him from his fight contract - a wish which has now been granted.

During an event UFC hosted in January on 'Fight Island', Dan Hardy reportedly had an argument with one of UFC's employees. 'The Outlaw' also confronted referee Dan Hardy over a controversial stoppage in July of 2020.

Both incidents may have factored in Hardy's relationship with the UFC deteriorating.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Hardy reflected on his desire to leave the UFC and said:

"The only thing that’s happened is, I’ve asked two different people for my release from the UFC. Obviously, with one contract coming to an end, it makes sense for me to leave with my fight contract, as well. So, I’m currently trying to get my release from the UFC so I can start looking at other places.

"I’ve got a few ideas and a few options that I’d like to consider. I might have to recruit Joshua Fabia to get someone’s attention at some point," joked Hardy.

When was Dan Hardy's last fight in the UFC?

UFC 111: Press Conference

Dan Hardy's last UFC fight was against Amir Sadollah in September of 2012. The Brit was coming off a stunning knockout win over Duane Ludwig at the time. Hardy carried this momentum into the fight against Sadollah, as he scored a convincing unanimous decision win.

The Outlaw was expected to face Matt Brown in April of 2013. However, he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome - a heart condition which can prove fatal - which forced Hardy to retire from fighting.

Hardy claimed he has been medically cleared by doctors to once again compete inside the Octagon in 2018.

He also recently posted a tweet expressing an interest in fighting Nick Diaz, who is set to make a comeback this year. Dan Hardy stated that, if Dana White doesn't think that Diaz is willing to return, the UFC should release him. Hardy added that he could fight Diaz at the Rizin Fighting Federation in Japan.

If Uncle Dana doesn’t think @nickdiaz209 actually wants to fight, they should release him so we can fight on #Rizin in Japan.



Oldschool #PrideFC style. The #GoldenAge of #MMA — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) May 12, 2021