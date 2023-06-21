"Has to be insulated" - Daniel Cormier claims Conor McGregor is "unwilling" to let go of his "level of fame"

Daniel Cormier weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding UFC star Conor McGregor.

During a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC show, Cormier shared his thoughts on the former two-division champion's controversy. 'DC' mentioned that he believes fame has gotten the best of McGregor and suggested that he surrounded himself with people that won't enable him.

"You [Ryan Clark] and I don't know that level of fame," said Cormier. "We just never got there, but you almost become a victim to the fame, and it seems as though he's unwilling to let go of that, to let go of the idea that he can do less, that he has to be insulated, that he has to be surrounded by people that say no." [10:40 onwards in the below video]

'DC', who is also a former two-division UFC champion, noted that 'The Notorious' will still have people enabling his behaviour because they might be worried about their own financial state. He mentioned that as long as the Irishman continues to pay money, it's unlikely that he will be declined, saying:

"You and I both know, especially fighters, as you sign all the checks, people are less likely to say no to you because they don't want to let go of the money. I think this is why McGregor finds himself in that situation."

It's obvious that Conor McGregor will need to make changes in his personal life and who he surrounds himself with, if he wants to avoid situations that possibly tarnish his reputation.

Conor McGregor has yet to re-enter USADA testing pool

It appears as though Conor McGregor's UFC return could possibly be postponed to 2024 as he has yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool.

Michael Chandler, who has been coaching opposite the former two-division champion on The Ultimate Fighter, tweeted a video noting that he was recently tested by USADA. He then questioned 'The Notorious' status as a bout between the two in December seems unlikely.

"All right guys, you guys all seen the news, Conor is not in USADA," said Chandler. "179 days left until December 16, which is supposed to be the last pay-per-view of the year. And comically, USADA shows up at my door today to add insult to injury. Where you at, boy?"

