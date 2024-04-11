Has Khamzat Chimaev ever lost? A look into 'Borz's' MMA record

Has Khamzat Chimaev ever lost is a question that some fans of the UFC find themselves asking. The undefeated Chimaev has taken the Ultimate Fighting Championship by storm since his debut on Fight Island and he has asserted himself as one of the company's most well-known fighters pound for pound.

'Borz' has been in the UFC for almost four years now and has beaten ranked contenders at both welterweight and middleweight. Chimaev is currently the number-11 ranked UFC contender at middleweight. He will next collide with former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia on June 22 in their UFC Fight Night headlining bout.

Check a former multi-division UFC champ discussing Chimaev vs Whittaker below:

Has Khamzat Chimaev ever lost?

Khamzat Chimaev began his MMA career cutting his teeth on circuits like IRFA, Fight Club Rush, and Brave CF before getting signed to the UFC. Before he stepped into the octagon, the 29-year-old put together a 6-0 record with four striking-based finishes and two submissions. At this juncture, the question, 'Has Khamzat Chimaev ever lost,' is no.

Chimaev debuted in the UFC by finishing John Phillips via second-round d'arce choke in their UFC Fight Night middleweight bout on July 15, 2020. He had his sophomore bout 10 days later and fought at welterweight in this second octagon foray. Rhys McKee was halted on July 25, 2020, via first-round ground and pound in that contest.

The native of Chechnya hopped back up to middleweight and blitzed through Gerald Meerschaert by way of a 17-second knockout in September of that same year. Complications from COVID-19 kept Chimaev out of the cage for over a year. He returned as a welterweight and elicited a tap over Li Jingliang with a first-round rear naked choke at UFC 267.

In the next chapter of the 'Has Khamzat Chimaev ever lost' saga, Chimaev had a 2022 fight-of-the-year contender against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. This was the first time 'Borz' ever went the distance in a pro MMA bout, but he did win by way of a unanimous decision over Burns.

Kevin Holland was then finished by him at UFC 279 with a d'arce choke in round one after a drastic weight miss scrapped Chimaev's initial fight on that card versus Nate Diaz.

Chimaev's last time in the cage, as of this writing, saw him defeat former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He won the middleweight matchup over Usman by way of a majority decision at UFC 294 last October.

Khamzat Chimaev has yet to taste defeat in the sport and looks to extend his pro record to 14-0 this summer.

