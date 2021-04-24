Has Tyron Woodley been officially cut from the UFC?

It appears as though Tyron Woodley's time with the UFC might finally have come to an end. However, this has yet to be confirmed by either the UFC or Woodley.

The rumor that 'The Chosen One' might not be a part of the UFC anymore started doing the rounds on social media after fans discovered that he has been removed from the UFC welterweight rankings. Woodley was replaced by Khamzat Chimaev in the No. 15 spot.

Tyron Woodley no longer appears in the updated UFC welterweight rankingshttps://t.co/DHwlzzU2SO pic.twitter.com/8uPYG2OfMi — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 23, 2021

The UFC recently removed Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos from the heavyweight rankings before announcing that they were released from the promotion. It is possible that the same could happen to Tyron Woodley.

Dana White hinted at Tyron Woodley's release after UFC 260

Undoubtedly one of the greatest welterweights to ever fight in the UFC, Tyron Woodley's career started to go downhill once he dropped the title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March of 2019. He has suffered three more losses since then, with his most recent defeat coming at UFC 260 to rising 170-pounder Vicente Luque.

Tyron Woodley went all out in the fight and even secured the Fight of the Night bonus for the bout. However, he was submitted by Vicente Luque with a brabo choke just before the 4-minute mark.

After an incredible back and forth on their feet, Vicente Luque submits Tyron Woodley in the first round! 🙌#UFC260 pic.twitter.com/zhPCKRmd9p — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 28, 2021

The bout was reportedly the last fight on Tyron Woodley's current UFC contract. In the post-event press conference, Dana White was asked if Woodley would fight in the UFC again. The UFC president did not have a clear answer for the reporters, but he hinted that it might be over for 'The Chosen One' given his age and the losing streak he is on.

"Listen, how old is Tyron now? 39? 39 and 4 in a row? Yeah..." Dana White said.

The UFC chief, however, did acknowledge that Tyron Woodley went out "on a shield" on the night.

Woodley's removal from the welterweight rankings, on top of Dana White's words, implies that 'T-Wood' is done with the UFC. When asked to comment on the situation, Tyron Woodley has not said much, claiming that he has not got the "green light" to talk about it.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Woodley said that he is grateful for the opportunities that the UFC presented him in the past, but is unsure about what the future holds.