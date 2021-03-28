"39 and 4 in a row" - Dana White hints that UFC may cut former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley

It might be over for Tyron Woodley in the UFC after all. The former welterweight champion went up against Vicente Luque at UFC 260 on Saturday night, hoping to make his way back to the top once again.

After dropping his 170-lbs. to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235, Tyron Woodley dropped a decision to Gilbert Burns and then suffered a TKO loss to Colby Covington. While many thought the days of Tyron Woodley were over after his career took such a hit, others were ready to give him another chance to prove himself.

However, Tyron Woodley failed to capitalize on the opportunity he was given, and now it seems like he has run out of chances.

In the post-UFC 260 media conference, Dana White was asked by one of the reporters whether Tyron Woodley would be fighting in the UFC again.

The UFC president did not give a clear answer, but what he said very evidently hinted at the possibility that 'The Chosen One' might not be a part of the UFC anymore after his most recent defeat.

"Listen. How old is Tyron now? 39? 39 and 4 in a row? Yeah."

Dana White on Tyron Woodley: "He went out on a shield tonight"

Even though Tyron Woodley looked better in the fight than he has recently and both fighters took home the 'Fight of the Night' bonus for their performance, it probably wouldn't be enough to keep Tyron Woodley in the promotion, just as Dana White hinted.

Vicente Luque simply outclassed Tyron Woodley throughout the four minutes the fight lasted and in the end walked away with a first-round submission win over the former champ.

However, the UFC president admitted that Tyron Woodley did indeed come into the bout with a 'do-or-die' attitude and did whatever little he could. Unfortunately, that was not enough.

"Yeah... fight of the night. They came to fight. Obviously Luque, a rising star, a kid on the up, and Woodley, who takes a lot of criticism, that kid came to fight tonight. And he went out on a shield tonight, he came here to fight."

