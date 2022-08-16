Has UFC newcomer Mohammed Usman fought in the PFL?

Yes, Mohammed Usman fought once for the PFL back in 2021. The Nigerian took on Brandon Sayles at "PFL 2021 #3: Regular Season," which was headlined by Fabrício Werdum and Renan Ferreira. The event also featured the notorious Kayla Harrison, who beat Mariana Morais in the co-main event.

Usman struggled in his debut PFL bout and lost to Sayles after just two rounds. 'The Motor' got caught in a rear naked choke and was forced to sleep on his organizational debut. It's interesting to note that his illustrious younger brother's [Kamaru Usman] sole defeat also came via a rear naked choke.

Since the defeat, Mohammed Usman hasn't returned to the PFL, but instead won the Ultimate Fighter and is now signed to the UFC.

Watch the full PFL bout here:

During his Ultimate Fighter journey, Usman managed to beat both Mitchell Sipe and Eduardo Perez via decision. These solid results led to the Nigerian facing Zac Pauga in the Ultimate Fighter Finale at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill.

The bout was well worth watching, with both fighters having good spells during the fight. However, in the second-round, Usman landed a stiff jab which resulted in Pauga dropping to the ground. 'The Motor' eventually landed a few ground and pound strikes and ended the bout.

Who was the first fighter to beat Mohammed Usman in professional MMA?

Mohammed Usman started his professional MMA career brilliantly, beating Derrick Williams, Dante Harrell, and Van Palacio while competing in Tachi PF. However, upon attempting to transition to Victory FC, Usman suffered his first loss in his professional MMA career.

Don'Tale Mayes managed to beat the Nigerian on the scorecards, winning via unanimous decision after three-rounds of fighting. Mayes had a 3-2 pro record at the time, so many believed the 3-0 fighter would have gotten the better of the fight. However, this poor form didn't last long, with Usman winning his next four bouts.

Usman remained unbeaten in the Titan FC, facing the likes of Frank Tate, Alexis García, Reggie Cato, and Terrance Hodges. His amazing win-streak eventually led to the PFL inviting 'The Motor' to compete under their banner, but as previously mentioned, the Nigerian lost to Brandon Sayles on his PFL debut.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal