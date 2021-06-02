"He answers the call and fights" - Israel Adesanya's coach reveals how the rematch plans with Marvin Vettori occurred for UFC 263

Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman has revealed how the reigning UFC middleweight champion's upcoming fight against Marvin Vettori came to fruition. According to Bareman, former champion Robert Whittaker was offered the fight but didn't want it. Therefore, Adesanya's camp gave the title shot to the next best fighter in line.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Bareman praised Israel Adesanya for being the type of fighter who is ready to answer calls and fight anyone. Despite noting multiple injuries, Adesanya's coach added that 'The Last Stylebender' was destined to fight high-profile bouts.

"Well the guy got off with the fight, didn't want it. So we took the next one available because we wanna fight and Israel's a guy that fights, when he gets asked to fight every single time. Two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, five weeks notice. Saw our wrist broken, knuckle banged up, knee, shin, he answers the call and fights because he believes that's what he was destined to do."

While speaking about the upcoming UFC 263 rematch against Marvin Vettori, Bareman said that he and his team agreed to take the fight against the next best fighter in line after 'The Reaper.'

Israel Adesanya simply said that Vettori was the one who put his hand up and was ready to fight for the title, which led to the rematch coming to fruition.

"The guy who got off with the fight didn't wanna fight, so we took the next guy and that was Marvin. Marvin was a guy that put his had up so that's basically how that fight occurred."

#UFC263

I been quiet online.

But just know...I’m a troll. 🥔 pic.twitter.com/O70rUtI8AW — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 29, 2021

Israel Adesanya will return to octagon action at UFC 263

At the upcoming UFC 263 pay-per-view on 13th June, Israel Adesanya will make his return to the octagon for the first time since his loss to Jan Blachowicz. 'The Last Stylebender' will defend the UFC middleweight title against Marvin Vettori.

Having beaten 'The Italian Dream' once in the past, Adesanya will be aiming to do the double over Vettori and this time around, retain his title in the process.

