"He'd be done in a round!" - Dan Hardy predicts that he'll finish Donald Cerrone in potential comeback fight

Dan Hardy recently riled up MMA on fans on Twitter with a post indicating a possible comeback. Hardy tweeted, "Game on," inciting speculation about his return to the Octagon.

Bro if you’re fighting again I’m bout to get hype as fuck — JayyBee (@JarrettBailey7) February 18, 2021

Hardy posted another tweet a few hours later, almost confirming his return. He wrote:

"If it’s going to happen, I need it to be someone worthwhile... I’m not doing all of this preparation to fight some bum. I need names and faces..."

Fans replied to the tweet, suggesting possible matchups for the former UFC welterweight. One fan asked MMA journalist Luke Thomas to weigh in on a possible matchup for Dan Hardy. Luke Thomas replied that he would pick Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to face Hardy in his comeback fight.

Cerrone if available — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 18, 2021

In response to Luke Thomas' suggestion, Dan Hardy wrote:

"Good shout, [Luke Thomas]... he’d [Donald Cerrone] be done in a round though if Sanchez leaves anything behind after zapping him with chi magic."

Dan Hardy does seem to have found a potential fight in Donald Cerrone. Moreover, Cerrone has been around for much longer than many others in the welterweight division. Having a comeback fight against someone as experienced as Cowboy is a good option for Dan Hardy.

When did Dan Hardy last fight?

Dan Hardy last competed in 2012 at UFC on Fuel TV: Struve vs Miocic. He faced Amir Sadollah in the co-main event of the evening and won the fight via unanimous decision.

Hardy was scheduled to face Matt Brown in April of 2013. Unfortunately, Dan Hardy was diagnosed with Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome, forcing him into a non-fighting role with the UFC.

"The Outlaw" began his professional MMA career back in 2004. Dan Hary made a rocky start to his professional MMA career, with 2 losses in his first four fights. However, Hardy went back to the drawing board and gathered 9 wins and 1 loss in a matter of 2 years.

Dan Hardy's first fight under the UFC banner was in 2008. He quickly gathered four straight wins and challenged Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight title. In a lopsided fight, GSP dominated the striking as well as the grappling to beat Hardy via unanimous decision.

Dan Hardy's career went on a downward trajectory after the GSP fight. He lost 3 fights in a row before finally winning in 2012 against Duane Ludwig. After Ludwig, Dan Hardy fought Amir Sadollah in his last MMA fight to date.

Dan Hardy never officially retired from professional MMA and he looks ready to put on the gloves again. Who do you think Dan Hardy should fight in his comeback?