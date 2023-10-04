“He deals with pressure like no one ever” - Dillon Danis unveils epic Conor McGregor story from the night of the Nate Diaz rematch

Dillon Danis recently revealed an unheard story about Conor McGregor from the night of the Nate Diaz rematch.

Danis enjoys significant recognition within the MMA community, primarily due to his close association with McGregor. Their enduring friendship began in 2016 when 'The Notorious' enlisted Danis to assist with jiu-jitsu in preparation for the Nate Diaz fight at UFC 202. 'El Jefe' swiftly became a permanent and essential part of McGregor's inner circle.

During his recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Dillon Danis discussed how, during his rematch against Diaz, McGregor exuded confidence and skillfully managed the intense pressure, which left a strong impression on the 30-year-old BJJ specialist. Danis stated:

"The night before the Nate Diaz fight, we were living with him, I was super fu*king nervous. The night before, we were just talking and I was like bro, I'm actually really nervous for tomorrow and he said something like, 'Stop being nervous I'm going to kill him tomorrow I'm going to play with him I promise you.' and he walks away."

He added:

"He deals with pressure like no one ever, it's crazy bro. It's insane like the fights that he puts on and just like the shows who he is."

Check out Danis' comments below (from 42: 25):

Conor McGregor comments on lawsuit filed against Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on the lawsuit filed by Nina Agdal, Logan Paul's fiancée, against Dillon Danis.

'El Jefe' is scheduled to fight Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

However, since the fight's official announcement in July, Danis has purposefully inflamed 'The Maverick' by constantly sharing intimate photos and videos of Agdal on social media. Danis' actions resulted in legal consequences, with Agdal suing the BJJ grappler and obtaining a restraining order.

During a recent interview with All Out Fighting, McGregor expressed his confidence in Danis' training to defeat Paul:

"I think Dillon's gonna win [boxing match]. You know he had the baby, we didn't get to train together so I don't know the ins and out but I know he's doing well. He's still training and he's gonna go for it."

'The Notorious' continued and expressed his opinions on the ongoing situation involving Danis, Paul, and Agdal:

"It's messy, all that. I don't care about it... It's an interesting build up, and it's exciting. Fair play to both of them."

Check out McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates