"He is more delusional than Logan Paul"- When fans trolled Nick Diaz for discrediting Canelo Alvarez

Nick Diaz once ridiculed Canelo Alvarez for purportedly fighting lesser-known opponents.

During an interview with TMZ Sports in October 2018, the former UFC welterweight title challenger was questioned about the possibility of a crossover boxing match with someone like Alvarez. Diaz stated that he didn't believe the Mexican stood a chance against him and likened Canelo to the sparring partners he routinely faces in his training sessions:

"I’ve never even thought about that, but the guy is moving up to 168 [pounds] and fighting some no names; let’s be real, Canelo is moving up to my weight; he ain’t gonna win that fight. No way, come on, man. You’re just basically one of those little guys I spar before I fight. I am a professional fighter. I’ve had over 37 fights. Nothing personal. Motherf**ker don’t speak English, so he ain’t knowing what I’m saying anyway."

Check out Nick Diaz's comments below (0:07):

At that time, Alvarez was gearing up to make his super middleweight debut against then-WBA super middleweight titleholder Rocky Fielding. Canelo defeated Fielding via a third-round TKO.

Diaz's comments sparked dissatisfaction among fans, who responded to the Stockton native with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"I need to have a joint so I can understand what he just said."

Another wrote:

"He is more delusional than Logan Paul."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: TMZSports on YouTube

Alvarez is poised to defend his undisputed super middleweight titles (WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF) against his undefeated Mexican compatriot, Jaime Munguia, in a 12-round clash. The high-profile match is scheduled for this Saturday, May 4, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Canelo Alvarez's match got delayed by Nick Diaz's brother's UFC 244 fight

Canelo Alvarez, hailed as the modern-day boxing superstar, experienced an unexpected setback when DAZN voluntarily pushed back the start time of one of the most important fights of his career by more than an hour for a UFC event.

In November 2019, on the evening Alvarez was slated to move up two weight classes for a showdown against then-WBO light heavyweight titleholder Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, UFC 244, which featured the first 'BMF' title bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, was also set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The simultaneous occurrence of Alvarez vs. Kovalev and Diaz vs. Masvidal on the same Saturday would have undoubtedly posed a significant dilemma for fans. However, DAZN made the strategic choice to postpone a bout featuring its marquee athlete rather than engage in a viewership battle with the UFC.