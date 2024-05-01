Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia walkout songs: Looking at tracks the two boxing stars have used in the past

The highly anticipated showdown between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is scheduled for this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez is gearing up to put his WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super middleweight titles on the line against his undefeated Mexican compatriot, Munguia, in a 12-round main event clash.

Canelo stands tall as a trailblazer in boxing history, having etched his name as the sole pugilist to claim the revered title of undisputed champion at 168 pounds. Since 2020, he has held the WBA, WBC, and Ring magazine belts, solidifying his reign with the additions of the IBF and WBO titles in 2021. He is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win against Jermell Charlo to defend his undisputed status last September.

Between 2019 and 2021, the 33-year-old Mexican sensation exhibited an unprecedented display of dominance. However, his meteoric rise faced a jolting halt with a surprising defeat to Dmitry Bivol in the light-heavyweight division in May 2022. Prior to his victory over Charlo, Canelo had already conquered formidable opponents like John Ryder and solidified his legacy with a triumphant trilogy against Gennady Golovkin.

Meanwhile, Munguia is fresh off a career-defining ninth-round TKO over Ryder in January. His remarkable journey catapulted him to seize the WBO junior middleweight title, a crown he valiantly defended five times before venturing into the middleweight division.

'Rambo' has secured significant victories against respected opponents like Liam Smith, Gabriel Rosado, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The 27-year-old Tijuana native experienced a defining moment in his career with his triumph over Sadam Ali in 2018, clinching his inaugural world title, the WBO super welterweight championship.

The fight card's broadcast will commence at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Saturday, May 4, in the United States. This corresponds to a start time of 2 AM GMT on Sunday, May 5, in the United Kingdom.

The main event fighters are anticipated to make their ring entrances around 12 AM ET/9 PM PT/5 AM GMT. However, these timings could potentially be adjusted depending on the outcomes of the undercard matches.

The boxers' entrances are pivotal moments in the spectacle of high-profile fights, setting the stage for the excitement and engaging the audience's senses. While the specific walkout songs for Alvarez and Munguia have yet to be revealed, we can delve into the music they have previously selected to accompany their entrances.

Which songs did Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia walk out to?

With an impressive record of 60-2 and two draws, including 39 knockout victories, Canelo Alvarez boasts a reputation for delivering some of the most memorable ring entrances in the sport. His walkouts consistently pay homage to his Mexican roots through carefully curated music selections.

In his last bout against Jermell Charlo, the undisputed super middleweight champion was accompanied to the ring by Mexican artists Santa Fe Klan and Tornillo Vázquez, who serenaded him with the song 'Por mi Mexico'.

In a previous bout against John Ryder, Canelo made his entrance to the remixed rendition of Survivor's iconic anthem 'Eye of the Tiger', followed by 'El Tapatio' by Pepe Aguilar.

Meanwhile, Jaime Munguia boasts an impeccable undefeated record of 43 wins, with 34 knockout triumphs, highlighting his impressive 80 percent knockout rate. 'Rambo' proudly embraces his Mexican heritage, infusing his walkouts with authentic native music.

In his fight against Jimmy 'Kilrain' Kelly in 2022, Munguia captivated the audience by making his entrance to the stirring melodies of traditional Mariachi music.

Munguia has previously made his entrance to the sounds of 'El Ausente' by Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga in his bout against D'Mitrius Ballard.

Who else is set to compete on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia event?

Main Card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: for Alvarez's IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana: for Barrios' WBC interim welterweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno: for Figueroa's WBC interim featherweight title

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre: for Stanionis' WBA regular welterweight title

Preliminary Card

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Ronald Cruz: super welterweight

William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill: super middleweight

Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez: welterweight