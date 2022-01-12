He deserves only big fights - Daniel Cormier believes Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson would "make magic"

Daniel Cormier would love to see Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson fight each other down the line. According to 'DC', Ferguson and Chandler would "make magic" inside the octagon thanks to their entertaining fighting styles.

Cormier praised the former Bellator lightweight champ for delivering entertaining performances against elite fighters since joining the UFC and feels he deserves to fight big names like Ferguson.

He further stated that 'El Cucuy' has reached a point in his career where he should only be a part of big fights, therefore, a clash with Chandler makes sense.

"I know Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson have been kind of going back and forth, I mean is that that a fight you'd like to see. That would be a fun one if Tony and Chandler fought, it would be a good time because we've seen Chandler involved in wars from Bellator all the way to his fight with Justin Gaethje recently. Him and Tony Ferguson together would make magic and I think that's the type of fight that Chandler should get now because now he's only had big fights, he doesn't deserve anything less. I think for Tony Ferguson, for his resume, for his career, he needs to keep having those big matchups that match his standing in the sport of mixed-martial-arts now," Cormier told Helen Yee.

Michael Chandler reveals potential timeline for Tony Ferguson clash

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson have been going back-and-forth on social media recently and the pair are expected to fight each other down the line. Ferguson recently took to social media to hint that the promotion has been trying to book a matchup between the pair.

While Chandler is looking forward to taking Ferguson next, he is only willing to do so provided he can have a full camp. 'Iron' recently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. Coming off a brutal back-and-forth battle with Gaethje, the 35-year-old will hope to fully recover before entering camp for his next outing.

“Tony is Tony and I respect the guy... Would love to share the octagon with him but it’s got to be on a normal timeframe. Everybody knows what a normal timeframe is, you need eight to ten weeks to train for a fight. I take this sport very seriously... So no, I’m not going to fight a guy on five weeks notice," Chandler told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

