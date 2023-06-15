“He is being framed” - UFC fans unite in support of Conor McGregor amid alleged sexual assault controversy at NBA Finals game

Conor McGregor and controversy often go hand in hand, but recent allegations following his visit to game 4 of the NBA Finals have forced fans to unite in support of the UFC star. Despite already being in the news for a separate accident that occurred on the same night, these accusations surrounding his name are far worse.

'The Notorious' is the biggest star in mixed martial arts and always has hundreds of cameras pointed at his every move each time he appears in public. This occurence is no different.

Originally reported by TMZ Sports and later relayed on social media by Daily Loud, McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a crucial NBA Finals game between Miami Heat and the eventual winners Denver Nuggets, prompting fans to defend the Irishman.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Conor McGregor accused of raping woman at game 4 of NBA finals Conor McGregor accused of raping woman at game 4 of NBA finals https://t.co/EIYEl7dwNn

Without knowing many details of the story, fans rushed in support of Conor McGregor and believe the woman is lying—which has happened in the past and does well to stain celebrities' careers, whether true or false.

The former two-division UFC world champion has denied the accusations and further investigations between his team and Miami Heat are now underway. No criminal charges have been filed as of now.

Conor McGregor's next fight: Is his supposed matchup with Michael Chandler still happening?

After signing a deal to coach one-half of The Ultimate Fighter 31 and later facing the opposing team leader Michael Chandler under the UFC banner, things now seem to be a lot less clear.

The Dublin native was adamant that a clash with 'Iron' would take place before the year's end, but reports are claiming that the window for the superstar to get back into the USADA testing pool is incredibly short.

With plans for an end-of-year fight with Conor McGregor potentially being scrapped, other rumors are suggesting that Michael Chandler is looking elsewhere and may find himself in an anticipated rematch with the surging Charles Oliveira.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Michael Chandler wants a future rematch with "savage" former UFC champ Charles OliveiraFull story: shorturl.at/clowK Michael Chandler wants a future rematch with "savage" former UFC champ Charles OliveiraFull story: shorturl.at/clowK https://t.co/VTRmDQmZQi

