"He was just a number in the system" - an emotional Kamaru Usman breaks down as he recalls seeing his father in jail for the first time

When Kamaru Usman's family decided to migrate to the United States in search of a better future, they could never have fathomed how daunting things were going to get. In the latest episode of UFC Chronicles, Kamaru Usman looks back at the time he saw his father getting sent to prison.

After shifting to America from Auchi in Nigeria, Kamaru Usman's father Muhammad Usman was pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical industry. But things didn't pan out well for Muhammad, as he was accused on multiple accounts by the company he worked for.

He was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and eventually served 10 years, until February 2020. Kamaru Usman has been adamant about the fact that his father was wrongfully imprisoned.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' remorsefully recollected the time when he went to see his father in prison. It was heartbreaking for the champion to see his father being taken away from him.

"Seeing my father for the first time having to go into the facility. At that point, he was just a number in the system. And having him come in and hold his family and have to put myself in his reality that he has to go into a cell. And then for me to have to get in a car and drive away and he has to stay there. It floored me big time."

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal: Rivals who share the same past

Even though Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal share a lot of disdain for each other, the two rivals have faced similar childhood ordeals. Miami native Jorge Masvidal was 13-years-old when he found out that his father was not serving in the army, as told by his mother. In fact, Masvidal Sr. was serving a 20-year-long jail sentence in a penitentiary.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal remembers a time when he was 16 and paid visits to his father. Realizing his father's life struggles and sacrifices, 'the BMF' now shares a close relationship with his dad. Jorge's father is now out of prison and supports his son in achieving his dream of becoming the UFC champion.

"In those times, I did not know what was going on so I did not have an appreciation for him. I thought, 'You're in the army going all over the world making money.' Cause I saw all these army movies. And when I found out... I remember a lot of those visits," said Masvidal.