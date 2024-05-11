"He's on such another level" - When Joe Rogan speculated that Vasiliy Lomachenko "might be the best boxer that's ever lived"

While Vasiliy Lomachenko's recent losses have dented his once-formidable aura, many still consider him one of the greatest boxers of this generation. Joe Rogan once even lauded the Ukrainian as the greatest boxer ever.

Speaking to American author Thaddeus Russell on episode #952 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2017, the UFC commentator praised the former multidivisional world champion, claiming he was leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the competition.

Rogan then proceeded to heap praise on 'Loma's' technique, saying:

"He might be the best boxer that has ever lived. He is on such another level with his footwork and movement. I just can't come up with a comparable [fighter]."

The UFC commentator added that while there have been spectacular pugilistic talents in the past, like Sugar Ray Robinson, 'Loma' seems to have surpassed even the greats of the past in terms of technique.

Rogan added:

"The way he moves is insane and he is super aggressive... Lomachenko is on you like glue, stands right in front of you and you can't hit him. And he is going left and he is going right. He is in and he is out, you don't know where the f**k he is and he is lighting you up."

'Loma' will next be seen in a lightweight title fight against the former unified champion George Kambosos Jr. on May 12 at the RAC Arena in Perth.

Joe Rogan on how dancing helped Vasiliy Lomachenko become a better boxer

Few boxers in the world can rival Vasiliy Lomachenko when it comes to footwork and gauging distance. It likely has something to do with the dancing lessons his father made him take as a child.

During episode #1072 of the JRE, Joe Rogan explained how 'Loma's' father's unique idea might have helped the boxer attain the superior footwork he possesses:

"He's always been an amazing athlete. There is something to that, his father had an idea, it was a crazy idea, his father took him out of boxing and put him in a dance for like several years. Ukrainian traditional dance style apparently... And now, nobody has got footwork [like him]. This guy is the wizard of footwork."

