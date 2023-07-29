“He’s so off balance” - Dustin Poirier's bizarre head kick sparks concerns about his hip mobility ahead of UFC 291

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to battle it out for the vacant BMF title in the main event of UFC 291. The highly anticipated rematch is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Their first encounter took place at UFC on Fox 29 in April 2018, where Poirier emerged victorious with a hard-fought TKO after four intense rounds. Gaethje initially gained an advantage with his devastating leg kicks, but Poirier showcased his excellent boxing skills, landing powerful combinations to wear down his opponent.

Recently, a Twitter user named The Art of War shared a video showing 'The Diamond' practicing high kicks during a sparring session.

Check out the video below:

However, Dustin Poirier's unusual head kick in the video raised concerns among fans about his hip mobility leading up to UFC 291. Many fans questioned whether this could affect his performance against Gaethje.

One fan wrote:

"Damn that’s some pretty bad hip mobility. I would know my round kicks are just as bad."

Another wrote:

"His form is so bad thou. He also has bad hips. Idk if this is from Gaethje training camp but he shouldn't try this cus it looks like it'd be easy to take him down from there. He's so off balance and I doubt there'll be that much power to it."

Another fan took jabs at Dustin Poirier's kicking skills:

"Has Poirier ever thrown a head kick in a fight? Someone check."

Check out some more reactions below:

"My man is physically unable to turn over his kicks."

"Trash Headkick. Justin by destruction!"

"hope Justin wins and gets title shot, there is no way Dustin ever wins the belt."

Credits: Twitter

Dustin Poirier urges Justin Gaethje not to make their rematch at UFC 291 a technical duel

During the UFC 291 media day, Dustin Poirier expressed his strong desire for Justin Gaethje not to approach their rematch as a purely technical contest.

When questioned about his thoughts on whether 'The Highlight' should opt for a more brawling style, Poirier responded:

"Yeah, I do. If he wants to technically kickbox with me and grapple with me - I think his best chances are to catch me being crazy and landing a shot. If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm going to show you levels, for sure."

Check out Poirier's comments below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm going to show you levels."



| Full video: pic.twitter.com/SIZj0utoKk Dustin Poirier says Justin Gaethje trying to make their rematch a technical affair would be a BIG mistake."If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm going to show you levels." #UFC291 | Full video: tinyurl.com/291Media