"He's a behind-the-scenes guy" - When Dana White revealed having a successor in mind to take over the UFC post his retirement 

UFC CEO Dana White, who has presided over the organization's meteoric rise for the past 22 years, has remained tight-lipped about his eventual successor.

However, a 2022 interview offered a cryptic glimpse into his plans.

White took aim at those speculating about potential replacements. Emphasizing the intricate workings behind the UFC's success, White revealed the existence of a lesser-known individual crucial to the organization's operations.

The UFC head honcho said:

“Funny, because I see people say that all the time and uh, you know they think that this guy or that guy but, but it's people who really don't know f***king anything about this business. And uh, there's so much more what we do there's a formula to what we do and why we've been successful… there's certain things that I do that he wouldn't be able to do but the important things that get done over there is what really matters. And this guy could absolutely positively do it… Nobody would even know”

Check out Dana White's comments below (10:14):

Dana White discusses the behind-the-scenes into the making of legends in the UFC

UFC President Dana White shed light on what it takes for a fighter to achieve legendary status in the organization while also revealing some of the challenges of working with athletes in this demanding sport.

White, who has overseen the careers of countless iconic fighters, acknowledged the difficulty of navigating conversations about retirement. He emphasized the fierce competitiveness within the UFC, where rankings directly affect a fighter's path to a championship fight.

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, White addressed the prevalent trust issues among fighters, often stemming from a belief that the UFC has hidden agendas. However, he went on to praise fighters who embrace challenges, citing Dustin Poirier's recent fight against a younger, unranked opponent as an example.

"Behind the scenes, fighters are a very paranoid bunch of people, they're very paranoid. And there's been this theme with fighters where, 'They're [UFC] trying to get me beat,' right?...Everybody was saying when we made that fight with [Benoit] Saint-Denis that [Dustin] Poirier was in big trouble. That's awesome, that helps build the entire thing. And then, Poirier does what he did that night, that's what makes fu**ing legends."

Check out Dana White's comments below (40:46):