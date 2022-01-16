He doesn't take it - Chael Sonnen believes Leon Edwards doesn't have the necessary skillset to beat Kamaru Usman

Chael Sonnen has revealed that he does not see Leon Edwards overcoming Kamaru Usman should the 19-3 welterweight finally get his shot at the title in 2022. Edwards and Usman previously fought back when they were new to the UFC in 2015.

It was Usman who came out on top, dominating 'Rocky' with a wrestling-heavy approach. However, Edwards has markedly rounded out his game since then and is confident in his ability to dethrone the 'Nigerian Nightmare.'

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen has stated that he believes Edwards is deserving of a second shot at Usman. He also opined that it would be a tough matchup for the champ:

"I will not predict for you that this fight is gonna be some massive event when it goes off. Kamaru Usman is fully aware it's gonna be a hard fight and for whatever reason, I gotta deal with this guy a second time, just to get him off my back. He's won eight in a row, hasn't lost in five years, I deny nothing. Bring him on, but bring him on quickly so I can be done with it and I can move on to something that people want to see. It's one of those spots."

However, Sonnen also noted that he does see a world in which Edwards can defeat Usman:

"Now Leon has an opportunity to flip all of that, and smash all of that in our faces. I'm predicting for you that he doesn't take it. I'm gonna predict that for you. That he is not gonna go out there and do anything interesting."

Who could challenge Leon Edwards' right to a title shot?

UFC president Dana White has already stated that he intends on having Leon Edwards be next for a shot at the welterweight title. However, MMA is a volatile sport, and a number of factors can alter original plans.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter When I asked if Leon Edwards is next in line to fight for the welterweight championship, Dana White's reply was "100%" When I asked if Leon Edwards is next in line to fight for the welterweight championship, Dana White's reply was "100%"

Leon Edwards' biggest competitor for the title shot is likely Khamzat Chimaev who, over the past two years, has become one of the biggest stars in the promotion. Chimaev is rumored to be facing former title challenger Gilbert Burns in the coming months. A big win against such a high-level opponent could well be enough to justify a title shot for 'Borz'.

