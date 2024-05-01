"He was talking sh*t" - When Nate Diaz recalled almost fighting UFC supremo Dana White at a nightclub in 2014

Former UFC star Nate Diaz shed light on an incident with UFC CEO Dana White, revealing a heated exchange that nearly turned physical back in 2014.

During an interview with ESPN ahead of his UFC 279 fight with Khamzat Chimaev, Diaz revealed that the two nearly came to blows at a nightclub following a season finale party for 'The Ultimate Fighter.' The 39-year-old described the situation with amusement, claiming he "almost beat up" White.

Diaz reflected, acknowledging the situation stemmed from frustration with his fighting career, not necessarily with White himself:

“He was talking s*** and I was arguing with him. I was mad at him — I shouldn’t have been mad at him, I understand.”

The Stockton native further continued:

‘It was a long time ago, when Gilbert [Melendez] did 'The Ultimate Fighter' [20]. ... Everybody had gotten off the show and then we went to the club when Dana and them were having a big afterparty, and then Dana’s all [intoxicated]. He’s all, ‘What’s up, motherf*****?’ I was like, what’s up? And he’s telling me about, ‘What do you want?’ I was like, ‘What the f*** do you think I want? More money and more f****** better fights than everyone here.’ It’s because I was never on the destination [path] for a title though, at the time.”

Check out Nate Diaz discussing the near-altercation with Dana White below (30:18):

What did Dana White say about his near-altercation with Nate Diaz at the nightclub?

UFC CEO Dana White addressed Nate Diaz's revelation about the near-altercation between them at a nightclub years ago.

Responding to Diaz's comments at a DWCS press conference, White seemed flustered. He acknowledged the incident indirectly, stating:

"Allegedly. We were drinking."

White offered no further details and quickly redirected the conversation to other questions.

Check out Dana White's response to Diaz's claim below:

Expand Tweet