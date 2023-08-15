“He is his wife’s property” - When Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap had a witty response to question about son’s girlfriend

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is commonly known as the mentor of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. His dedication played a pivotal role in fostering a remarkable surge of combat sports talent in the Dagestani region.

Abdulmanap is widely acclaimed as one of the most illustrious coaches in Russian history. He holds the esteemed title of an Honored Coach of Russia and is notably recognized in the Russian record books for his exceptional training of 18 world champion Sambo athletes.

An old video recently gained widespread attention on the social media platform X, where someone queried the late father of the UFC Hall-of-Famer about Khabib's girlfriend. Abdulmanap responded:

"He is his wife's property since the summer. She has the controlling stake."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is recognized for maintaining a discreet personal life. In 2013, he tied the knot with his childhood friend and distant relative, Patimat Nurmagomedova, with whom he shares three children. They are thought to be around the same age.

Their family consists of a daughter and two sons named Fatima Nurmagomedova, Magomed Nurmagomedov, and Husayn Nurmagomedov.

Javier Mendez gives an update on Khabib Nurmagomedov's future in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov's former MMA coach Javier Mendez offered perspective on the potential path that 'The Eagle' might take in his upcoming endeavors.

Despite his retirement from active combat, Nurmagomedov's significance as a coach and influential presence remains integral to his connection with the realm of mixed martial arts.

During a video on his YouTube channel, Mendez stated:

"He was going to be here [at AKA] a lot longer when Umar was gonna fight. He was actually not gonna walk the corner like people keep asking. But he was going to be with us to be there, supportive and help coach... Because that's one thing he said he wouldn't ever stop is coaching the guys. He never said that... he never said he stopped coaching. So when he has time, he'll coach."

