Henry Cejudo believes there is only one fighter in the welterweight division who could defeat Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo believes the only UFC welterweight capable of defeating rising contender Khamzat Chimaev is the division's current champion, Kamaru Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev has been the subject of multiple callouts as of late. Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington and Neil Magny have all expressed interest in a fight with 'Borz'.

Speaking on The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo suggested they'd all struggle to deal with the Chechen-born Swede.

"I am super high on that dude. I believe that he would destroy Colby [Covington]. I believe that he would destroy the majority of the people at 170 pounds. The only one that can beat Chimaev is Kamaru Usman. But I think everybody else, I think he takes to school. No joke."

Henry Cejudo on how Khamzat Chimaev would fare in the UFC middleweight division

Whilst Khamzat Chimaev's immediate future seems set at welterweight, he has previously competed at middleweight. He's also been open about his desire to become a double or even triple champ in the future.

Henry Cejudo believes that Chimaev will have immense success should he make the move back up to 185 pounds.

He remarked that 'Borz' is the perfect type of fighter to take on current middleweight king Israel Adesanya.

"I think Chimaev at 185 pounds, especially against a style like Stylebender, I think it's an easy fight for him. He's big, he's nasty, he's ferocious. When people praise and talk about wrestling like he does, it just makes you dangerous. He's gonna get on top of you, Khabib style, and he's gonna hurt you. Chimaev is dangerous and I understand why nobody in the 170-pound weight division wants to fight the damn man."

You can check out the full episode below:

UFC president Dana White has already stated that Chimaev will have to face at least one more top-ranked welterweight before he can become a part of the title picture at 170 pounds.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Chimaev has all the momentum in the world behind him and it would not be surprising to see him holding gold in one or more divisions in the near future.

WATCH: Will we ever see Jake Paul inside the Octagon?

Edited by Harvey Leonard