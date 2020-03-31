Henry Cejudo calls out a former UFC Champion as Jose Aldo's replacement

Henry Cejudo has a plan-B in mind if Coronavirus restrictions jeopardize UFC 250.

'Triple C' sends out a challenge to a potential rival on Twitter.

Henry Cejudo

The troubles UFC 249 is facing has made Bantamweight Champ Henry Cejudo rethink about his own fight next month.

Khabib Nurmagomedov being stuck in Russia due to travel bans has put the main event of UFC 249 in jeopardy, and the MMA world has been wondering of late if Justin Gaethje will be slated to fight Tony Ferguson instead.

'Triple C', however, is taking matters into his own hand and sending out challenges already, in case his Brazilian rival is unavailable for the fight due to border shutdowns.

Henry Cejudo calls out Dominick Cruz over Twitter

Cejudo is scheduled to fight Jose Aldo in a defense of his Bantamweight belt at UFC 250. The pay-per-view was originally to take place in Sao Paolo, Brazil - Aldo's home country. But with severe restrictions on international traveling following the Covid-19 outbreak, the event seems to be in as much deep waters as UFC 249.

Even if the event takes place in America itself, it can be difficult to get Aldo to the venue. But Cejudo is not willing to let go of the opportunity to fight. If not Aldo, he will take it up with the former 135-pound Champion, Dominick Cruz.

He called him out via Twitter on Tuesday in true 'Cringe King' style.

Since #UFC249 is in jeopardy because we can’t get Khabib out of Russia. So Just in case we can’t get Jose Baldo into America soil, make sure to bring your untailored tuxedo that you wear every Saturday long with yours balls! Because you’re on deck sweetheart. ❤️ @DominickCruz pic.twitter.com/1LaGGavqe2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 30, 2020

Cruz has been out of the Octagon since his loss of title to Cody Garbrandt in December, 2016. There were words in the air of him fighting Cory Sandhagen in May for the UFC San Diego card, but it was never confirmed.

Only time will tell if Cruz will be interested in replacing Aldo if the latter cannot make it, or whether the event will happen at all, given the current circumstances.