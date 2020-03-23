Henry Cejudo issues an intimidating threat to Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Henry Cejudo has his eyes set on a new goal for this year.

'Triple C' sends a warning to fellow Champions - he is coming for their crowns.

Henry Cejudo with his two Championship belts

The next goal Henry Cejudo has is to be at the top of UFC pound-for-pound ranking in 2020.

Right now he stands at number 3, behind #2 ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov and #1 ranked Jon Jones. But 'Triple C' has sent a word of warning to both that he is coming for them this year.

Henry Cejudo: The crown will be mine

The top-ranked Jones has a near perfect career, with only one loss against 26 wins and the Light Heavyweight belt around his waist since 2011. The one defeat to Matt Hamill via disqualification for illegal elbows is controversial as well. The top boss Dana White himself had said that the decision should have been a 'No Contest' instead of a loss for Jones.

Nurmagomedov on the other hand has a real spotless run, being the current Lightweight king and winner of 28 straight wins.

However, Cejudo has decided on challenging the two men for the top spot, if his Instagram post is to be believed. He said he will be coming for them "Virus or no Virus", and make the throne his own.

Cejudo himself has lost only twice in his career in two back-to-back fights against Demetrious Johnson and Joseph Benavidez. He is the current Bantamweight titleholder, which he will put on the line against Jose Aldo on May 9 at UFC 250 if things go according to plans.

Cejudo was the owner of the UFC Flyweight belt as well, till he vacated it earlier this year. Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez in what was technically the title fight over the relinquished belt, but could not claim the Championship as he missed weight by a significant margin.