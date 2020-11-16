Henry Cejudo makes light of sparring session between Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan: 'These guys should go out on a date!'

While Henry Cejudo might have retired from fighting, his social media is still quite entertaining for those in need of some laughter therapy.

Never one to shy away from sharing his opinion, Henry Cejudo’s latest subjects of ridicule are UFC’s featherweight and bantamweight champions Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan.

A Twitter user recently posted a video of Yan and Volkanovski sparring. Henry Cejudo however, seemed less than impressed by their training session and stated that the two should ‘go out on a date’.

These guys should just go out on a date if you ask me. 😂 https://t.co/hxczsf4cCG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2020

The American of Mexican heritage captured Gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 55 KG freestyle wrestling category.

Henry Cejudo has earned the moniker ‘King of Cringe’ due to his social media antics since joining the UFC. While most would try and distance from such categorizations, Cejudo has embraced it and gained a cult following in the process.

Now that I’m single even the animals of the sea trying to fight over my love. PS - I ain’t that easy. 🐬 @dolphinrivieramaya thank you for the awesome experience I had so much fun. #playadelcarmenmexico pic.twitter.com/DkxG2SnqDn — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 5, 2020

Whether it’s his over the top weigh-in face-offs with various opponents or his interactions with fans and foes alike on social media, Cejudo never fails to entertain.

His latest callout to Yan and Volkanovski encapsulates the essence of his social media persona perfectly.

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA in May 2020

Advertisement

While it is easy to get lost in the social media antics of Cejudo, one should also acknowledge his brilliant achievements in the Octagon.

Cejudo joined the UFC in 2014 and after winning his first 4 fights in the promotion, he fought champion Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight crown. He would lose the match via TKO, experiencing his first MMA loss.

He would go on to lose his next fight against veteran Joseph Benavidez but his losses never deterred him. After amassing another string of wins and vastly improving his striking, Cejudo would go on to beat Johnson to win the Flyweight championship in August 2018.

However, he would not stop there and would go up a weight category and defeat Marlon Moraes to capture the bantamweight crown too, in June 2018.

Before announcing his retirement in May earlier this year, he had held and defended both titles in the UFC.