"Ryan Garcia is a great boxer but he's a social media wh***" - Henry Cejudo says Garcia has to "earn his name" for title fight

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently offered a brutally honest assessment of Ryan Garcia and his position among some of the greatest boxing talents in the world.

While in conversation with The Schmo on the latest edition of The Triple C and The Schmo Show, Cejudo asserted that Garcia needs to consolidate wins over some well-established boxers in the game if he hopes to compete in title fights.

Cejudo shone a light on how boxing pundits and fans perceive the 23-year-old as a minor threat because of his constant presence on social media. He argued that Garcia needed to work on his craft just as he does on social media.

However, 'The King of Cringe' admitted that Garcia did not need to worry about anything as far as talent was concerned, only his perception as a genuine threat in the business.

"Ryan Garcia is a great boxer but he's a social media wh***, you know what I'm saying? Like, that's what he does, man. This is why, even if you watch Showtime, when they started introducing the fighters, they're like, you know, they was like, 'Yeah he's, Ryan Garcia, not much of a boxing, you know, talent or threat. But he is a social media presence.' Like, you know what I mean?"

"You don't want those type of compliments. Ryan garcia is going to have to step it up, man, and fight somebody big. But he also has to earn his name to be able to get to a [Gervonta Davis] or to a [Devin Haney] or to a [George Kambosos]," said Cejudo.

Ryan Garcia is seemingly on a collision course with Javier Fortuna. The duo reportedly agreed to fight each other in July. The fight is expected to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be broadcasted on DAZN.

Watch Henry Cejudo's full interaction with The Schmo below:

Henry Cejudo turns varsity-prep coach alongside brother Angel Cejudo

Henry Cejudo recently shared snaps of himself working with aspiring college-level wrestlers at Valiant College Preparatory alongside his brother Angel Cejudo. Angel functions as the Head of Wrestling at the privately-funded organization.

Angel Cejudo (left) & Henry Cejudo (right) [Image Credits- @coachkd98 on Instagram]

Cejudo is currently preparing for his highly-anticipated return to active contention inside the octagon. Having jumped back into the USADA testing pool, it is perhaps only a matter of time before the 35-year-old performs under the promotional banner of the UFC yet again.

However, the UFC is yet to disclose any details about his prospective opponents or the timeline of his return to the cage. 'Triple C' last featured in a bout against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Henry Cejudo overcame the challenge presented by the veteran with a second-round finish and will hope to replicate the same success upon returning to the octagon.

