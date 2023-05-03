Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor are both former double champs who are set to end their lengthy hiatus and return to the octagon this year. 'Triple C,' will make his return against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 this weekend after three years away. He recently shared that he would never train 'The Notorious' due to comments made in the past.

Speaking at the UFC 288 media day, the bantamweight title challenger stated:

"I think he's offended too many of my good friends. At first, yeah, I was kind of a Conor hater then I became a fan. He won me over, but I think he took things a little too far. Talking about Khabib's father after him passing, calling my manager a rat, a terrorist, all that. I get sports, and I get the entertainment side, but that's just a little too much for me."

Henry Cejudo did, however, offer advice to Conor McGregor, adding:

"I've done a Fight Feedback on him. If he was smart, he would watch it. I think the biggest thing Conor can do is adjust his stance. He's too heavy on that lead leg. He's not an attacker. Conor anticipates, and he counters well. Start bringing people into you... I know he would like [training], but I just couldn't. I couldn't do that to Khabib nor Ali."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments on Conor McGregor below:

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor forgets to act like a fighter

While Conor McGregor does not have a date for his next bout, he does have an opponent.

The former double champ will face Michael Chandler after the pair coach opposing sides on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The No.5-ranked lightweight recently discussed his future opponent's stardom, claiming that 'The Notorious' forgets to act like a fighter. Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, 'Iron' stated:

"The funny thing about Conor is he's as much a celebrity as he is a fighter. It's almost like he's become such a big celebrity that people forget that he's a fighter and he even forgets to act like a fighter certain times in the sense that the celebrity aspect of him somewhat supersedes that... Conor breaks the mold of what all of us are. He's broken the mold of fighters, of celebrity, of worldwide superstar."

Check out Michael Chandler's full comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 4:10 mark):

Chandler added that he believes McGregor made an appearance at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 41 to remind everyone that he defeated Chad Mendes and Eddie Alvarez.

