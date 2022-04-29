Why are you picking on Conor McGregor? - Henry Cejudo uses the Irishman to fire back at Jose Aldo's "fake retirement" tweet  

Former multi-weight champion Henry Cejudo has responded to a claim by Jose Aldo that he faked his retirement from the UFC. Cejudo, who recently confirmed he is returning to the octagon, made a dig at another multi-weight champion, Conor McGregor, in response to Aldo.

'Triple C' recently confirmed on his social media that he has re-entered the USADA testing pool. Originally interested in a fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volanovski. It now appears as though Cejudo is coming back for the bantamweight title first, which he previously held.

His interest in returning and fighting Aljamain Sterling triggered a response from 'Junior', who believes he is next in line for the belt.

After Aldo referred to Cejudo as a "clown" who made a failed bid to raise his purse by retiring for two years, the former champ-champ was quick to deflect the insult onto a certain 'Notorious' Irishman.

On Twitter, Cejudo wrote:

"Why are you picking on Conor McGregor? He broke his leg. I'm glad you're learning English though. Sincerly, the King of Brazil."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo twitter.com/josealdojunior… Jose Aldo Junior @josealdojunior The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool). The other one is a clown who faked his retirement just to try to raise his purse - as that did not work now he wants to fight for the title after spending 2 years out of the game (and out of the USADA’s pool). Why are you picking on @TheNotoriousMMA he broke his leg. I’m glad your learning English though. Sincerely the King of Brazil Why are you picking on @TheNotoriousMMA he broke his leg. I’m glad your learning English though. Sincerely the King of Brazil 👑 twitter.com/josealdojunior…

Referring to the doctor stoppage loss by McGregor and his multiple ventures outside of the UFC, Henry Cejudo has taken aim at the Irishman's time away. McGregor was rewarded with a return title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov and is now pushing to face Kamaru Usman for welterweight gold.

After defeating Petr Yan at UFC 273, during his post-fight interview, Aljamain Sterling originally called out T.J. Dillashaw. A few days later, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Sterling admitted that Jose Aldo is probably more deserving of a shot.

Watch the interview between Aljamain Sterling and Ariel Helwani here:

Will Henry Cejudo fight Alexander Volkanovski?

Fans were originally left stunned when Henry Cejudo announced his retirement in 2020. A former double champion, it seemed as though the fighter was walking away during his peak.

Fast forward two years, the self-proclaimed 'King of Cringe' has re-entered the USADA testing pool and has voiced his desire to become the first three-weight champion in the UFC. Standing in his way, though, is featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



Until then, I'm watching closely



NEW episode of Triple C & Schmo: I met with @ufc brass last week, and all I can say is I have some interesting options. Whether it's at 135 or 145, Aljolame, TJ, Holloway, or Volkanovski-- I'll be ready in 6 months.Until then, I'm watching closelyNEW episode of Triple C & Schmo: youtu.be/aI3z-IGjesc I met with @ufc brass last week, and all I can say is I have some interesting options. Whether it's at 135 or 145, Aljolame, TJ, Holloway, or Volkanovski-- I'll be ready in 6 months. Until then, I'm watching closely 👀NEW episode of Triple C & Schmo: youtu.be/aI3z-IGjesc https://t.co/KAUt4oCspL

The Australian is undefeated in his 11 UFC appearances and boasts an impressive three title defenses to his name. 'The Great' has been interested in a move up to lightweight but could be persuaded to fight a returning Cejudo.

There are multiple avenues that 'Triple C' could go. As Cejudo lists above, Sterling and Volkanovski interest him, but he admitted if he is to win a belt on his return, he'd like to defend it too.

