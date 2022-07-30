"Swatted you away like you were a fly" - Hilarious fan reactions to Vanessa Demopoulous getting thrown over shoulders by sumo wrestler

UFC strawweight contender Vanessa Demopoulous is spending her time outside the octagon taking on opponents far beyond her size. A recent video posted on her Instagram account features her being thrown by a towering sumo wrestler.

In the video, Demopoulous squares up against the sumo wrestler in a friendly encounter. Attempting to take him down, she jumps on him while trying to use her legs to entangle his head but is slammed down by her opponent emphatically.

Despite the 'Lil Monster' being unsuccessful in her attempt to take down the big guy, she posted an Instagram video with a very exciting caption describing her experience:

"SUMOOO "Size doesn't matter" famous last words [laughing emoji] I was no match for @ramyelgazar1 [starry eyes emoji] WHAT AN ADVENTURE!! [starry eyes emoji]"

Her opponent in the video is Egyptian sumo wrestler Ramy Elgazar. He weighs 499 lbs compared to Demopoulous' 52 lbs, which probably explains the ease with which he handled the strawweight fighter and planted her on the mat.

The jump and takedown attempt from 'Lil Monster' almost mirrored her patented winning celebration. The Greek-origin fighter jumped on interviewer Michael Bisping after her win against Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Las Vegas 57.

Check out the fight-winning celebration with Michael Bisping here:

Fans react to Vanessa Demopoulous getting thrown over shoulders by sumo wrestler

Demopoulous' post got a lot of engagement from fans who found the video very entertaining.

Check out the multitude of replies that poured in on the post:

Fans react to Vanessa Demopoulous going up against Ramy Elgazar. [Image courtesy: @lilmonsterdemo on Instagram]

American kickboxer Angela 'Overkill' Hill commented:

"You forgot the wedgie grip that's all [laughing tears emoji] [clapping emoji]"

UFC bantamweight fighter Kevin Natividad also commented satirically:

"He was no match"

One user @ivan.tribicliev commented that Elgazar's counter was reminiscent of a fly being swatted away:

"That man, swatted you away like you were a fly [two laughing and rolling emojis]"

While another fan @coachrobertpt pointed out the likeness of her celebration with her failed takedown attempt:

"Preparing for your next winning post fight interview I see"

Check out the video of her and Ramy Elgazar:

The strawweight fighter now has two wins on the trot after her debut loss. While it's unclear when she will fight next, there is optimism surrounding her potential and fans are clearly excited to see more of her.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far