Holly Holm explains why she keeps getting title shots

Holly Holm claims she keeps getting title shots because she keeps on winning

Holly Holm v Raquel Pennington

It is no mystery that Holly Holm receives a lot of title shots. Holly Holm has fought for a total of 5 times in for UFC titles, spanning across Featherweight and Bantamweight division. She has received a title shot on a two-fight losing streak and is amongst the few fighters to have fought for titles across multiple weight classes.

Holly Holm, in an interview with MMA Junkie decided to explain why that is the case. She started off by acknowledging that she has failed to capture titles on more than one opportunity and that is frustrating but she has always faced top-ranked fighters. Holly Holm then said that she was willing to commit and that is why she gets the shots. Holly Holm added that she just didn't say it once but worked for it consistently.

“I’ve fallen short of getting that title back more than once, and it’s frustrating, but I know I keep fighting the very top-ranked girls, so I’m constantly right there. I’m still aching for it. I still want it. That’s a lot to say. Some people say, ‘Oh, I want the belt’ then they don’t really think about it. I know exactly how much work that takes to get there, and I know it took a big commitment."

Holly Holm further elaborated that she just doesn't get those opportunities but she grabs each one of them. Holly Holm said that she keeps working and winning hence she receives those shots. Holly Holm said she keeps getting wins hence is always near a title shot. As of now Holly Holmis focused on Irene Aldana and is ready to face her.

“You’ve got to win fights along the way and when it comes, I can’t let the opportunity slip through my fingers again. Obviously it’s right there. I know people say, ‘Oh, she’s had plenty of title fights.’ There’s a reason: Because I keep fighting the best, and I keep staying right there. A lot of times I’m just one fight away. No matter what, I have Irene Aldana in front of me.”

Holly Holm is all set to fight Irene Aldana UFC Fight Night 175. Most are speculating if Aldana secures the win she might get a title shot but no one knows if the same can be said for Holly Holm. However, the confidence she is displaying none should be surprised if Holly Holm fights again for the title