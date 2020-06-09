Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana to reportedly main event UFC Fight Night on 1st August

Holly Holm is seemingly set for her return to the Octagon at UFC on August 1 event.

Holm will step inside the Octagon against Irene Aldana in an exciting clash.

Holly Holm is back!

The UFC is reportedly on the verge of officially announcing yet another main event, featuring the return of former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, Holly Holm.

According to a report from ESPN, Holm will be returning to Octagon action on the upcoming UFC Fight Night on 1st August 2020 and she will cross paths with the up and comer, Irene Aldana.

Holly Holm was last seen in Octagon competition at UFC 246 when she defeated Raquel Pennington in an agonizingly close fight. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Holm will be stepping back in the Octagon for the first time since January of this year, as she is reportedly set for a fight against Irene Aldana, in a bout that will serve as the main event of the August 1st card.

Okamoto tweeted out the following:

Breaking: Holly Holm (@HollyHolm) vs. Irene Aldana (@IreneAldana_) to headline UFC Fight Night event on 8/1 in Las Vegas, per sources. Holm coming off Pennington win in January. Aldana has won five of her last six. pic.twitter.com/45TwHsTVjt — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 8, 2020

The card also features a middleweight bout between Derek Brunson and Edmen Shahbazyan, a fight that the UFC decided to re-book for the third time for August 1 after it was canceled on two different occasions previously.

Holly Holm's return to action

Prior to her win over Pennington, Holm had lost a UFC Women's Bantamweight Title fight to reigning champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 239, in a fight that ended in Round 1 after the latter dropped Holm in the first round itself.

Holm previously defeated Megan Anderson and Bethe Correia in the Octagon, however, suffered losses to the likes of Cris Cyborg and Germaine de Randaime, in the aftermath of her dropping the UFC Bantamweight Championship to Meisha Tate in 2016.

Irene Aldana's five-fight win-streak in the UFC

Irene Aldana has won five of her last six fights in the UFC. The Mexican fighter Talita Bernardo, Lucie Pudilova, and got the better of Ketlen Viera in her last UFC outing at UFC 245. Despite a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC on ESPN 4, Aldana has been impressive in her UFC run so far and it remains to be seen what she brings to the table upon her Octagon return against Holly Holm.