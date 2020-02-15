Holly Holm ready for next UFC fight after father's health emergency; sets new UFC record

Holly Holm

Holly Holm is set to return to the UFC Octagon yet again. Heading into her last fight, Holm was facing a lot of issues in her personal life, as she was dealing with making trips to the hospital regularly, not for herself, but for her father who had suffered a stroke.

In her fight against Raquel Pennington, despite her interrupted camp in the leadup to the fight, she was able to come away with a big Unanimous Decision win.

Holly Holm's father suffered a stroke and after the fight was over, she spent all her time with him, helping him throughout his recovery. Now that the fight is done, she is ready to pay attention to a different side of her preparation, as she gets ready for her next fight.

Holly Holm sets a record by becoming first UFC athlete tested 50 times by USADA

Holly Holm has been tested 50 times by USADA and her results have been flawless each time. She was presented with the recognition for holding the record by Jeff Novitzky.

While speaking after the presentation, she revealed that she was now ready for any fight that came her way, now that he was recovered.

“I’m ready; I’m definitely ready to fight. I think, not that I’ve talked about it a whole lot, but with my dad having a stroke from my last fight, that was just kind of one of those, as soon as I got back, I wanted to give him 100 percent of my time, and I’m healthy and have no injuries from the fight and I feel great and he’s doing great. He’s been back home for a week now, so we’ve been blessed with that, and I’m ready to get back in it.”

She said that she was ready to fight whoever comes in front of her next and she always wanted to do better.

Credit for quotes to MMA Junkie.